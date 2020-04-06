Germany March construction PMI 42.0 vs 55.8 prior

Latest data released by Markit - 6 April 2020



The virus outbreak sees German construction activity fall by its steepest drop in seven years, with new orders declining at its fastest rate since February 2010. Both housing and commercial activity were largely hit as all areas of the economy have been affected.









"The near 14-point fall in the headline Construction PMI in March is somewhat comparable to those seen previously during times of inaccessible conditions on site during very heavy snowfall, in late-2010 and early-2012 for example, which gives some context as to the severity of the collapse in building activity brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak. The difference now is that constructors aren't expecting a swift recovery - business confidence towards future activity has shown an unprecedented collapse and firms have begun cutting staffing numbers for the first time in almost five years.



"The uncertainty surrounding the outlook has caused customers to press pause on any decisions, resulting in the steepest drop in new orders for more than a decade. Any work that is currently going ahead is being hit by disruption on the supply-side, with firms reporting delivery delays of the likes rarely seen during the survey's history."



