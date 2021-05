Latest data released by Destatis - 6 May 2021





Prior +1.2%; revised to +1.4%

Factory orders WDA +27.8% vs +25.6% y/y expected

Prior +5.6%; revised to +5.8%





Domestic orders were seen up 4.9% on the month while foreign orders were seen up 1.6% on the month in March, reaffirming modest demand conditions while there were also positive revisions to the February reading.