Germany March factory orders -15.6% vs -10.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 May 2020





Prior -1.4%; revised to -1.2%

Factory orders WDA -16.0% vs -10.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.5%; revised to +1.9%

See here for global coronavirus case data Slight delay in the release by the source. Factory orders capitulate in the month of March amid the fallout from the virus outbreak regionally and across the globe, not to mention business closures that took place amid lockdown measures.





The thing to be reminded about is that April may yet see worse conditions than this.



