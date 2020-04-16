Germany March final CPI +1.4% vs +1.4% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 16 April 2020


  • CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim
  • HICP +1.3% vs +1.3% y/y prelim
  • HICP +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. No changes to initial estimates as price pressures ease amid the drop in energy prices in recent weeks.

