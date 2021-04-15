Germany March final CPI +1.7% vs +1.7% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 15 April 2021

  • HICP +2.0% vs +2.0% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to the initial estimates as this reaffirms stronger price pressures seen last month, largely due to base effect adjustments.

