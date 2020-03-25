Germany March final Ifo business climate index 86.1 vs 87.7 prelim

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 March 2020





Expectations 79.7 vs 82.0 prelim

Current assessment 93.0 vs 93.8 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here





The final readings are worse than the initial estimates and that shows that sentiment remains extremely weak even if both releases are just less than a week apart. With the revised reading lower, the headline Ifo index is now down to its weakest level since July 2009.





Ifo notes that the German economy is in shock right now and that the fall in business climate is the steepest ever recorded, further noting that companies' expectations in particular have darkened as never seen before.



