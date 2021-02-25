Germany March GfK consumer confidence -12.9 vs -14.0 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 25 February 2021





Prior -15.6; revised to -15.5





"The recent dip in infection rates and the launch of the vaccination program are fueling hopes of a speedy easing of measures. But a sustained recovery in consumer sentiment will only be on the cards if lockdown measures are really lifted, allowing hotels and restaurants to open again."



German consumer morale improves slightly going into March with expectations growing that virus restrictions could be eased soon. This is the first monthly jump since October last year with GfK noting that: