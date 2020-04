Latest data released by Destatis - 29 April 2020





Prior -0.9%

Import price index -5.5% vs -3.8% y/y expected

Prior -2.0%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The slump in energy prices over the past two months have certainly taken a toll on price pressures everywhere and that is reflected here. Nonetheless, the release is a lagging indicator of inflation so it isn't too relevant.