Latest data released by Destatis - 20 April 2020





Prior -0.4%

PPI -0.8% vs -0.8% y/y expected

Prior -0.1%

Producer prices ease on the month with the annual estimate falling to its weakest level since September 2016. Albeit a lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures, it isn't a good sign amid the collapse in energy prices over the past month or so.