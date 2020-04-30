Germany March retail sales -5.6% vs -8.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 April 2020





Prior +1.2%; revised to +0.8%

Retail sales -2.8% vs -4.8% y/y expected

Prior +6.4%; revised to +6.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. No surprises as retail sales was bad last month - though not as bad as estimated, but still the worst monthly drop in more than a decade, amid lockdown measures taking a toll on business and consumption activity.





The only good news I can think of today is that the slew of negative data comes on the same day as the ECB, which the market expects to reaffirm their "whatever it takes" resolve to maintain economic and financial stability.



