Germany March trade balance €17.4 billion vs €18.8 billion expected

Exports -11.8% vs -5.0% m/m expected

Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.2%

Imports -5.1% vs -4.0% m/m expected

Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. As a result of lockdown restrictions and business shutdowns, economic activity reflected subdued conditions in March and that is seen by the sharp fall in exports and imports alike in Germany.