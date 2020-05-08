Germany March trade balance €17.4 billion vs €18.8 billion expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 8 May 2020
- Prior €20.8 billion; revised to €20.6 billion
- Current account balance €24.4 billion vs €20.7 billion expected
- Prior €23.7 billion
- Exports -11.8% vs -5.0% m/m expected
- Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.2%
- Imports -5.1% vs -4.0% m/m expected
- Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.5%
Slight delay in the release by the source. As a result of lockdown restrictions and business shutdowns, economic activity reflected subdued conditions in March and that is seen by the sharp fall in exports and imports alike in Germany.
Just be mindful that April may yet show worse conditions amid the peak of the lockdown.