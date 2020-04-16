Germany March wholesale price index -0.4% vs -0.9% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 16 April 2020

Prior -0.9%

Wholesale price index -1.5% y/y

Prior -0.9%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.







The drop reflects the souring sentiment amid the virus outbreak with the index level falling to just 103.5, a much weaker reading as compared to recent months.







