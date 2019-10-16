Germany may drop balanced budget goal if economic downturn deepens

The euro moves higher as Germany is seen to be potentially softening on their fiscal stance









The euro has moved higher with EUR/USD rising from 1.1030 levels to 1.1060.





Honestly speaking, I don't see this as a perceived shift in the German stance. They have mentioned before that they will be ready to take action if economic circumstances deteriorate further, but so far it is all talk but no real concrete action.







ForexLive

But as always, hope springs eternal, eh?

The headlines from Bloomberg cites German officials as saying that they are preparing for stimulus measures if the economy and GDP figures continue to take a hit.