Germany May final services PMI 52.8 vs 52.8 prelim

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 3 June 2021





Composite PMI 56.2 vs 56.2 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . No change to the initial estimates as the German services sector returns to growth in May after having stagnated in April. Of note, new business is seen rising at its quickest pace in nearly two years.





That said, higher input cost inflation remains a problem across all reports so far today.





Markit notes that:





"Germany's service sector started to revive in May, buoyed by the partial easing of lockdown measures and a surge in new business as progress in the vaccine rollout helped spur confidence and demand.



"If the easing of coronavirus restrictions goes as planned in the coming months, and if the recent experiences of the US and UK are anything to go by, then we should see growth of services activity in Germany gather momentum and be sustained this time.



"The other standout feature of the survey remains the growing cost pressures in the service sector, which have now reached the highest since mid-2008. While more services firms are starting to raise prices, the full extent of the cost pressures across sector is by no means reflected in the rate of output charge inflation. When factoring in that many services businesses have been mostly absorbing higher costs up to now and are facing up to the prospect of a rapid release of pent up demand, there is scope for services prices to rise further in the coming months."



