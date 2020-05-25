Germany May Ifo business climate index 79.5 vs 78.5 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 May 2020





Prior 74.3; revised to 74.2

Expectations 80.1 vs 75.0 expected

Prior 69.4

Current assessment 78.9 vs 80.0 expected

Prior 79.5; revised to 79.4

Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline reading rebounds slightly off the historic lows in April but overall sentiment remains subdued, as is seen with the current assessment reading - despite the bounce in expectations.





It basically tells us that with lockdown restrictions being eased, conditions are expected to improve but the current situation is just mildly better than in April and nowhere near levels seen before the coronavirus crisis.



