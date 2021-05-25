Germany May Ifo business climate index 99.2 vs 98.0 expected
Latest data released by Ifo - 25 May 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. A solid beat on the headline and expectations reading as this largely reaffirms the more optimistic sentiment surrounding the German economy as we look towards 2H 2021 in particular.
- Prior 96.8; revised to 96.6
- Current assessment 95.7 vs 95.5 expected
- Prior 94.1; revised to 94.2
- Expectations 102.9 vs 101.0 expected
- Prior 99.5; revised to 99.2
As virus cases trend lower and vaccine progress is continuing, there is room for optimism as business and investor sentiment start to improve in Europe's biggest economy.