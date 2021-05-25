Germany May Ifo business climate index 99.2 vs 98.0 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 May 2021

Prior 96.8; revised to 96.6

Current assessment 95.7 vs 95.5 expected

Prior 94.1; revised to 94.2

Expectations 102.9 vs 101.0 expected

Prior 99.5; revised to 99.2







As virus cases trend lower and vaccine progress is continuing, there is room for optimism as business and investor sentiment start to improve in Europe's biggest economy.

Slight delay in the release by the source. A solid beat on the headline and expectations reading as this largely reaffirms the more optimistic sentiment surrounding the German economy as we look towards 2H 2021 in particular.