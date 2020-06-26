Germany May import price index +0.3% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 26 June 2020


  • Prior -1.8%
  • Import price index -7.0% vs -6.9% y/y expected
  • Prior -7.4%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Slight delay in the release by the source. Import prices improved slightly in the month of May but remains relatively subdued as a whole, reflecting weaker price pressures in general amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual reading remains firmly in deflation territory so that's more reflective of underlying inflation pressures in the German economy, similar to most countries currently.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose