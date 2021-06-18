Germany May PPI +1.5% vs +0.7% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 18 June 2021


  • Prior +0.8%
  • PPI +7.2% vs +6.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +5.2%
The beat on the readings here continue to suggest rising price pressures in general, which are largely due to supply constraints still contributing to stronger input cost inflation.

