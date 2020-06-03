Germany May unemployment change 238.0k vs 190.0k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 3 June 2020





Prior 373.0k; revised to 372.0k

Unemployment rate 6.3% vs 6.2% expected

Prior 5.8%

The jobless change in Germany came in higher-than-expected and at elevated levels, as the labour market takes a hit from the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.





The additional count in May brings the total unemployment to a four-year high of 2.875 million, and that is also seen as a relief as the government's short-time work and state wage support helped to prevent even more layoffs across the country.



