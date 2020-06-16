Germany May wholesale price index -0.6% vs -1.4% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 16 June 2020





Prior -1.4%

Wholesale price index -4.3% y/y

Prior -3.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Another weaker release and this reaffirms that while restrictions have been eased, consumption activity isn't going to signify any quick rebound in the near-term at the very least.





The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.





