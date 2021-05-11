Germany May ZEW survey current situation -40.1 vs -41.6 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ZEW - 11 May 2021


  • Prior -48.8
  • Expectations 84.4 vs 72.0 expected
  • Prior 70.7
  • Eurozone expectations 84.0
  • Prior 66.3
While there is a slight beat in the headline reading, the strong jump in the expectations reading is what stands out in this report here. It reaffirms much optimism surrounding the vaccine rollout improvement, the resilience of the economy in Q1 and also perhaps a bit of a turn in the virus situation over the past few weeks in Germany.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose