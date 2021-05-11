Germany May ZEW survey current situation -40.1 vs -41.6 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 11 May 2021





Prior -48.8

Expectations 84.4 vs 72.0 expected

Prior 70.7 Eurozone expectations 84.0

Prior 66.3





While there is a slight beat in the headline reading, the strong jump in the expectations reading is what stands out in this report here. It reaffirms much optimism surrounding the vaccine rollout improvement, the resilience of the economy in Q1 and also perhaps a bit of a turn in the virus situation over the past few weeks in Germany.