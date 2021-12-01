Germany November final manufacturing PMI 57.4 vs 57.6 prelim
Latest data released by Markit/BME - 1 December 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. A minor revision but this just reaffirms that production has been hampered by supply bottlenecks and rising cost pressures are also presenting a real challenge to the manufacturing sector outlook.
Markit notes that:
"November data signalled another month of constrained manufacturing production levels across Germany, as firms continued to have difficulty sourcing critical inputs and keeping up with demand. The survey's output index did at least steady in November after being in free fall in recent months, possibly helped by fewer supply delays and firms' recent efforts to accumulate greater safety stocks.
"However, the supply situation will likely need to improve a lot more before we see any real take-off in manufacturing production.
"While manufacturing output remains subdued, the opposite is true of factory gate prices which continue to sky-rocket, with November seeing the rate of charge inflation hitting to a new survey-high.
"Manufacturing expectations in November withstood the continued surge in prices, and even the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, to move to a three-month high. The emergence of the Omicron variant poses more uncertainties, however, including a risk of fresh supply-chain disruption."