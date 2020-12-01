Germany November final manufacturing PMI 57.8 vs 57.9 prelim
Latest data released by Markit/BME - 1 December 2020
The preliminary report can be found here. Little change to the initial estimate as German manufacturing continues to power on despite tighter virus restrictions.
Markit notes that:
"November's PMI survey produced another set of positive results, showing the health of the German manufacturing sector firmly on the mend. Given the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and the fact that the survey's new orders index had reached a record high the month before, the loss of momentum in November doesn't come as a surprise.
"Moreover, the survey highlights that the goods-producing sector wasn't completely immune to the impact of November's new lockdown measures, with closures across hospitality having a knock-on effect on consumer goods production in particular. However, helped by a tailwind of rising export sales, the bulk of manufacturing showed resilience, seeing only a small impact from some increased hesitancy among clients.
"The extension of the lockdown poses some downside risk to the sector's immediate outlook, though the survey shows that manufacturers are highly optimistic about their prospects for 2021."