Latest data released by Markit/BME - 4 December 2019





Composite PMI 49.4 vs 49.2 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . The revision higher should be good news for the German economy as it could allude to the services sector holding up more decently amid the manufacturing recession in the country.





That said, overall growth conditions remains more flat in Q4 but at least fears of a recession should subside for the time being.