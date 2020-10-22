Germany November GfK consumer confidence -3.1 vs -3.0 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 22 October 2020





Prior -1.6; revised to -1.7





"The recovery in sentiment from early summer this year has come to a standstill, leaving the consumer climate to slide again. Consumers apparently assume that the much more active infection process in Germany will slow down the previously hoped for rapid recovery of the economy."

Optimism is slowly fading in the region as the virus situation continues to worsen.

German consumer morale eases further in the latest GfK survey, as fears surrounding a second wave of virus infections weigh on sentiment. GfK notes that: