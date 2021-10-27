Germany November GfK consumer confidence 0.9 vs -0.5 expected
Latest data released by GfK - 27 October 2021
German consumer morale beat on expectations again, improving for a second month running despite rising inflation pressures. GfK does warn that the more optimistic take may not last if prices continue to climb, which will negatively impact consumer sentiment.
- Prior 0.3; revised to 0.4
"German citizens seem to be expecting even more price hikes, which is why they consider it prudent to make purchases now to avoid even higher prices."