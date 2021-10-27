Germany November GfK consumer confidence 0.9 vs -0.5 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by GfK - 27 October 2021

  • Prior 0.3; revised to 0.4
German consumer morale beat on expectations again, improving for a second month running despite rising inflation pressures. GfK does warn that the more optimistic take may not last if prices continue to climb, which will negatively impact consumer sentiment.

"German citizens seem to be expecting even more price hikes, which is why they consider it prudent to make purchases now to avoid even higher prices."

