Germany November Ifo business climate index 90.7 vs 90.2 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 24 November 2020





Prior 92.7; revised to 92.5

Expectations 91.5 vs 93.5 expected

Prior 95.0; revised to 94.7

Current assessment 90.0 vs 87.5 expected

Prior 90.3; revised to 90.4





Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline may be slightly better than estimates but business morale still reflects a drop with the expectations component also highlighting a more pessimistic outlook towards the economy as we head towards the year-end.