Germany November Ifo business climate index 95.0 vs 95.0 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 November 2019





Prior 94.6; revised to 94.7

Expectations 92.1 vs 92.5 expected

Prior 91.5; revised to 91.6

Current assessment 97.9 vs 97.9 expected

Prior 97.8

Slight delay in the release by the source. A measure of business conditions, sentiment and expectations towards the German economy.





The readings are within expectations and reaffirms some stability in sentiment and outlook towards the German economy so far in Q4. That said, the overall confidence levels remain low with risks to the economy still ever present.





EUR/USD keeps steady at 1.1021, near unchanged levels on the day currently.



