Germany November Ifo business climate index 96.5 vs 96.6 expected
Latest data released by Ifo - 24 November 2021
The readings are more or less in line with estimates, though the outlook index did slide a little more than anticipated - reflecting growing pessimism towards the economy.
- Prior 97.7
- Current conditions 99.0 vs 99.0 expected
- Prior 100.1
- Outlook 94.2 vs 95.0 expected
- Prior 95.4
Supply bottlenecks, rising cost pressures and now the worsening COVID-19 situation are the key factors weighing on business and economic sentiment and all of which are not going to be resolved any time soon by the looks of it.
That will make for a nervous winter with the worries to spill over to the start of 2022.