Germany November Ifo business climate index 96.5 vs 96.6 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 24 November 2021





Prior 97.7

Current conditions 99.0 vs 99.0 expected

Prior 100.1

Outlook 94.2 vs 95.0 expected

Prior 95.4





Supply bottlenecks, rising cost pressures and now the worsening COVID-19 situation are the key factors weighing on business and economic sentiment and all of which are not going to be resolved any time soon by the looks of it.





That will make for a nervous winter with the worries to spill over to the start of 2022.

The readings are more or less in line with estimates, though the outlook index did slide a little more than anticipated - reflecting growing pessimism towards the economy.