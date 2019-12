Latest data released by Destatis - 23 December 2019





Prior -0.1%

Import price index -2.1% vs -2.3% y/y expected

Prior -3.5%

The data is released a little earlier than expected. Import prices show some improvement last month but the trend is still pointing to rather subdued price pressures overall. It's a welcome development but we'll see if there is a more of a recovery in the coming months.