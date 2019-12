Latest data released by Destatis - 18 December 2019





Prior -0.2%

PPI -0.7% vs -0.6% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Producer prices stay stagnant for the month but the annual reading shows that the pace of weakening has accelerated further to its quickest since September 2016 - not a good sign of price pressures in general.