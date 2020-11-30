Germany November preliminary CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 November 2020


  • Prior -0.2%
  • CPI -0.8% vs -0.7% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%
  • HICP -0.7% vs -0.4% y/y expected
  • Prior -0.5%
  • HICP -1.0% vs -0.8% m/m expected
  • Prior 0.0%
As affirmed by the state readings earlier, there is a slightly softer skew to the national reading as seen above. The downside to the report is that the EU-harmonised reading missed on estimates by a decent amount, hinting at extremely subdued price pressures.

There's still no positive turn in the inflation outlook just yet but we'll see how things go after the ECB takes more policy action next month.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose