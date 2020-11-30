Germany November preliminary CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% y/y expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 30 November 2020
- Prior -0.2%
- CPI -0.8% vs -0.7% m/m expected
- Prior +0.1%
As affirmed by the state readings earlier, there is a slightly softer skew to the national reading as seen above. The downside to the report is that the EU-harmonised reading missed on estimates by a decent amount, hinting at extremely subdued price pressures.
- HICP -0.7% vs -0.4% y/y expected
- Prior -0.5%
- HICP -1.0% vs -0.8% m/m expected
- Prior 0.0%
There's still no positive turn in the inflation outlook just yet but we'll see how things go after the ECB takes more policy action next month.