Germany November preliminary CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 November 2020





Prior -0.2%

CPI -0.8% vs -0.7% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

HICP -0.7% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.5%

HICP -1.0% vs -0.8% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%







There's still no positive turn in the inflation outlook just yet but we'll see how things go after the ECB takes more policy action next month.

As affirmed by the state readings earlier, there is a slightly softer skew to the national reading as seen above. The downside to the report is that the EU-harmonised reading missed on estimates by a decent amount, hinting at extremely subdued price pressures.