Germany November preliminary CPI +5.2% vs +5.0% y/y expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 29 November 2021
The state readings earlier already outlined the upside risks to the report and this confirms it. Well, German inflation has officially hit the 5% mark that lawmakers and policymakers were touting previously but now the question is will it keep higher from hereon.
- Prior +4.5%
- HICP +6.0% vs +5.4% y/y expected
- Prior +4.6%
The ECB maintains that inflation will peak this month but for it to come back all the way down from such elevated levels is perhaps a different conundrum to work through.