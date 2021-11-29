Germany November preliminary CPI +5.2% vs +5.0% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 November 2021

  • Prior +4.5%
  • HICP +6.0% vs +5.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +4.6%
The state readings earlier already outlined the upside risks to the report and this confirms it. Well, German inflation has officially hit the 5% mark that lawmakers and policymakers were touting previously but now the question is will it keep higher from hereon.

The ECB maintains that inflation will peak this month but for it to come back all the way down from such elevated levels is perhaps a different conundrum to work through.
