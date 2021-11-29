Germany November preliminary CPI +5.2% vs +5.0% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 November 2021

Prior +4.5%

HICP +6.0% vs +5.4% y/y expected

Prior +4.6%







The ECB maintains that inflation will peak this month but for it to come back all the way down from such elevated levels is perhaps a different conundrum to work through.





The state readings earlier already outlined the upside risks to the report and this confirms it. Well, German inflation has officially hit the 5% mark that lawmakers and policymakers were touting previously but now the question is will it keep higher from hereon.