Germany November trade balance €17.2 billion vs €19.2 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 8 January 2021





Prior €19.4 billion

Current account balance €21.3 billion vs €24.0 billion expected

Prior €22.5 billion

Exports +2.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.8%; revised to +0.9%

Imports +4.7% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%







The trade deficit narrowed in November amid a bigger jump in imports relative to exports but the fact that both beat estimates is a little more encouraging.

German trade conditions continue to improve further towards the end of last year and this just reaffirms a more gradual recovery towards pre-virus levels.