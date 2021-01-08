Germany November trade balance €17.2 billion vs €19.2 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 8 January 2021


  • Prior €19.4 billion
  • Current account balance €21.3 billion vs €24.0 billion expected
  • Prior €22.5 billion
  • Exports +2.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.8%; revised to +0.9%
  • Imports +4.7% vs +0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%
German trade conditions continue to improve further towards the end of last year and this just reaffirms a more gradual recovery towards pre-virus levels.

The trade deficit narrowed in November amid a bigger jump in imports relative to exports but the fact that both beat estimates is a little more encouraging.
