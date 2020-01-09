Germany November trade balance €18.3 billion vs €21.3 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 January 2020


  • Prior €21.5 billion; revised to €21.3 billion
  • Current account balance €24.9 billion vs €23.8 billion expected
  • Prior €22.7 billion
  • Exports -2.3% vs -0.9% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.2%; revised to +1.5%
  • Imports -0.5% vs +0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.5%
The German trade surplus declines as exports fell more heavily in the month of November, with imports also easing a little. Put together with the more positive showing in industrial production, it is a bit of a mixed bag in terms of releases today.

But if anything else, I reckon German policymakers and lawmakers can take more heart in the better-than-expected factory activity data. That said, it's still too early to call for any significant recovery in the manufacturing sector for now.

