Germany November unemployment change -34k vs -20k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 30 November 2021





Prior -39k; revised to -40k

Unemployment rate 5.3%

Prior 5.4%





This just reaffirms that the trend is improving as a whole but more time is needed to gauge actual underlying conditions as support measures are phased out.





The unemployment total falls to 2.317 million in November from 2.377 million in October, highlighting a further improvement in labour market conditions with the unemployment rate also trickling a little lower to 5.3% on the month. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.