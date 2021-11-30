Germany November unemployment change -34k vs -20k expected
Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 30 November 2021
The unemployment total falls to 2.317 million in November from 2.377 million in October, highlighting a further improvement in labour market conditions with the unemployment rate also trickling a little lower to 5.3% on the month.
- Prior -39k; revised to -40k
- Unemployment rate 5.3%
- Prior 5.4%
This just reaffirms that the trend is improving as a whole but more time is needed to gauge actual underlying conditions as support measures are phased out.