Germany November wholesale price index -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 13 December 2019





Prior -0.1%

Wholesale price index -2.5% y/y

Prior -2.3%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.







Ugh, that is not a pretty chart. Wholesale prices are falling at their quickest annual pace since May 2018 and this alludes to weaker price pressure in general that should flow through to consumers at the end of the day.



