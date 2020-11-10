Germany November ZEW survey current situation -64.3 vs -63.5 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ZEW - 10 November 2020


  • Prior -59.5
  • Expectations 39.0 vs 44.3 expected
  • Prior 56.1
  • Eurozone expectations 32.8
  • Prior 52.3
The drop across all components reflect waning optimism and sentiment in the German and euro area economy, as tighter restrictions are put in place over the past few weeks.

ZEW says that "financial experts are concerned about the economic impact of the second COVID-19 wave and what this will entail". Adding that this indicates a slowdown of the economic recovery in Germany, with a risk of slipping back into a recession.
