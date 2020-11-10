Germany November ZEW survey current situation -64.3 vs -63.5 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 10 November 2020







Prior -59.5

Expectations 39.0 vs 44.3 expected

Prior 56.1 Eurozone expectations 32.8

Prior 52.3







ZEW says that "financial experts are concerned about the economic impact of the second COVID-19 wave and what this will entail". Adding that this indicates a slowdown of the economic recovery in Germany, with a risk of slipping back into a recession.

The drop across all components reflect waning optimism and sentiment in the German and euro area economy, as tighter restrictions are put in place over the past few weeks.