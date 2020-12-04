Germany October factory orders +2.9% vs +1.5% m/m expected







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

This at least feeds into some optimism with regards to the German economy itself but the broader undertone in Europe itself is still relatively uncertain with the services sector across the region hampered by recent virus developments.

For some context, the rebound in October sees factory orders pass its pre-crisis levels. In February, the index was at 102.4 but in October, the index is seen at 103.4.