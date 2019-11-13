Germany October final CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim

Latest data released by Destatis - 13 November 2019





Final CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y prelim

Final HICP +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim

Final HICP +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . The figures are all in-line with initial estimates, so nothing new to really gather from the release.





German inflation still not going anywhere and the economic slowdown isn't going to be of much help to get it towards the 2% level.



