Germany October final CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 13 November 2019


  • Final CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y prelim
  • Final HICP +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim
  • Final HICP +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prelim
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. The figures are all in-line with initial estimates, so nothing new to really gather from the release.

German inflation still not going anywhere and the economic slowdown isn't going to be of much help to get it towards the 2% level.

