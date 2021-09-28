Germany October GfK consumer confidence 0.3 vs -1.8 expected
Latest data released by GfK - 28 September 2021
A surprise beat as German consumer morale brightened going into October, hitting its highest level in a year-and-a-half. GfK notes that both economic and income expectations showed significant improvement alongside a rise in spending propensity.
- Prior -1.2
Adding that consumers were more optimistic on the virus situation, seeing scope for restrictions to be eased further. However, GfK consumer expert, Rolf Buerkl, warns that it is too early for talk of a fundamental trend shift ahead of winter.