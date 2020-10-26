Germany October Ifo business climate index 92.7 vs 93.0 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Ifo - 26 October 2020


  • Prior 93.4; revised to 93.2
  • Expectations 95.0 vs 96.5 expected
  • Prior 97.7
  • Current assessment 90.3 vs 89.8 expected
  • Prior 89.2
Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline marks the first drop in German business morale in six months, with the expectations component also falling amid the resurgence in virus cases dampening economic prospects in the region.

That's definitely not a good look for how things are shaping up in Q4 and a 'double-dip' recession may very well be on the cards for the euro area.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose