Germany October Ifo business climate index 92.7 vs 93.0 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 26 October 2020





Prior 93.4; revised to 93.2

Expectations 95.0 vs 96.5 expected

Prior 97.7

Current assessment 90.3 vs 89.8 expected

Prior 89.2







That's definitely not a good look for how things are shaping up in Q4 and a 'double-dip' recession may very well be on the cards for the euro area.

Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline marks the first drop in German business morale in six months, with the expectations component also falling amid the resurgence in virus cases dampening economic prospects in the region.