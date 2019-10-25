Germany October Ifo business climate index 94.6 vs 94.5 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 October 2019

Prior 94.6

Expectations 91.5 vs 91.0 expected

Prior 90.8

Current assessment 97.8 vs 98.0 expected

Prior 98.5

Slight delay in the release by the source. A measure of business conditions and sentiment/expectations towards the German economy. Do be reminded the Ifo changed the indicator measurement to take into account of services data too as of April 2018.





The headline reading remains unchanged from September but the good news is that there is a slight improvement to the outlook. That said, it still isn't really a notable rebound and just reaffirms stagnating/struggling conditions in Germany.





EUR/USD inched a little higher to 1.1118 but is still trapped within a 17 pips range only in the trading day so far.



