Germany October Ifo business climate index 97.7 vs 97.9 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 October 2021





Prior 98.8

Current conditions 100.1 vs 99.4 expected

Prior 100.4

Outlook 95.4 vs 96.4 expected

Prior 97.3





Supply bottlenecks and rising cost pressures are the two key factors influencing the mood as they are weighing on production/output as well as consumption.





Overall business sentiment slumped in Germany with the outlook for the coming months notably falling further amid worries of a slowdown in economic growth.