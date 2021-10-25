Germany October Ifo business climate index 97.7 vs 97.9 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 October 2021


  • Prior 98.8
  • Current conditions 100.1 vs 99.4 expected
  • Prior 100.4
  • Outlook 95.4 vs 96.4 expected
  • Prior 97.3
Overall business sentiment slumped in Germany with the outlook for the coming months notably falling further amid worries of a slowdown in economic growth.

Supply bottlenecks and rising cost pressures are the two key factors influencing the mood as they are weighing on production/output as well as consumption.

