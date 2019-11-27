Germany October import price index -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 27 November 2019





Prior +0.6%

Import price index -3.5% vs -3.5% y/y expected

Prior -2.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The figures are in-line with expectations but the worrying part about the release is that import prices are seen falling at their fastest annual pace since July 2016 now.





That will not bode well for the outlook of price pressures in the German economy and will only heap more pressures on lawmakers to do something amid the economic slowdown.



