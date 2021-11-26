Germany October import price index +3.8% vs +2.1% m/m expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 26 November 2021
Another month, another surge in import prices as this reaffirms the narrative of rising cost pressures across all facets in the German and European economy in general. Considering the PMI data indications, the trend is set to continue through to year-end at least.
- Prior +1.3%
- Import price index +21.7% vs +19.6% y/y expected
- Prior +17.7%
The annual change noted above is the highest since January 1980.