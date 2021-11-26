Germany October import price index +3.8% vs +2.1% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 26 November 2021


  • Prior +1.3%
  • Import price index +21.7% vs +19.6% y/y expected
  • Prior +17.7%
Another month, another surge in import prices as this reaffirms the narrative of rising cost pressures across all facets in the German and European economy in general. Considering the PMI data indications, the trend is set to continue through to year-end at least.

The annual change noted above is the highest since January 1980.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose