Germany October industrial production +3.2% vs +1.6% m/m expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 7 December 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. A solid boost in terms of German factory output to start Q4 but that was very much expected already, although the beat is most welcome.
- Prior +1.6%; revised to +2.3%
- Industrial production WDA -3.0% vs -4.6% y/y expected
- Prior -7.3%; revised to -6.7%
November may still see more robust conditions but as tighter restrictions are prolonged, that still clouds the outlook until there is more clarity surrounding the virus situation.