Germany October industrial production +3.2% vs +1.6% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 7 December 2020


  • Prior +1.6%; revised to +2.3%
  • Industrial production WDA -3.0% vs -4.6% y/y expected
  • Prior -7.3%; revised to -6.7%
Slight delay in the release by the source. A solid boost in terms of German factory output to start Q4 but that was very much expected already, although the beat is most welcome.

November may still see more robust conditions but as tighter restrictions are prolonged, that still clouds the outlook until there is more clarity surrounding the virus situation.
