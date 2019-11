Latest data released by Destatis - 20 November 2019





Prior +0.1%

PPI -0.6% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.1%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Yet another drop in producer and import prices, with the annual reading now at its weakest pace since September 2016.





Once again, this just feeds into the narrative of weaker inflationary pressures in the German economy and the euro area region as a whole.