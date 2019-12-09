Germany October trade balance €21.5 billion vs €19.3 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 December 2019





Prior €21.1 billion; revised to €21.2 billion

Current account balance €22.7 billion vs €20.0 billion expected

Prior €25.5 billion

Exports +1.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Prior +1.5%

Imports 0.0% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The German trade surplus improves in October and owes much to a continued strong showing in exports for a second month running.





That's some good news at least but let's see how this keeps up towards the end of the year - especially when factory and industrial orders continue to look abysmal thus far.



