Germany October trade balance €21.5 billion vs €19.3 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 December 2019


  • Prior €21.1 billion; revised to €21.2 billion
  • Current account balance €22.7 billion vs €20.0 billion expected
  • Prior €25.5 billion
  • Exports +1.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.5%
  • Imports 0.0% vs -0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.2%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The German trade surplus improves in October and owes much to a continued strong showing in exports for a second month running.

That's some good news at least but let's see how this keeps up towards the end of the year - especially when factory and industrial orders continue to look abysmal thus far.

