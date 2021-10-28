Germany October unemployment change -39k vs -20k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 28 October 2021





Prior -30k

Unemployment rate 5.4% vs 5.4% expected

Prior 5.5%







The furlough program may still obscure some of the underlying conditions but I'd argue that as the economy picks up, the labour market should reflect the recovery too.

The unemployment total falls from 2.465 million in September to 2.377 million in October, underscoring further improvement in overall labour market conditions (unemployment rate also nudging a little lower).