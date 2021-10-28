Germany October unemployment change -39k vs -20k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 28 October 2021


  • Prior -30k
  • Unemployment rate 5.4% vs 5.4% expected
  • Prior 5.5%
The unemployment total falls from 2.465 million in September to 2.377 million in October, underscoring further improvement in overall labour market conditions (unemployment rate also nudging a little lower).

The furlough program may still obscure some of the underlying conditions but I'd argue that as the economy picks up, the labour market should reflect the recovery too.
